Iran says talks with US on de-escalation of tensions had a "good start" - Media

Iran stated that it has agreed with the United States to continue indirect talks on de-escalating tensions and preventing military confrontation, with Tehran calling the first day positive, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The talks, mediated by Oman in its capital Muscat, had a "good start," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told state television after the talks concluded. He added that he believed the parties "can reach an agreed framework for future talks" if the process continues in the same spirit.

The publication notes that oil prices fell after the comments, with the price of benchmark Brent crude falling below $67 per barrel. Crude oil prices have risen by approximately 12% this year, largely due to fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Iran stated that the talks are limited to nuclear issues, which the Islamic Republic insists on, while US officials say they should include Iran's missiles and Tehran's support for regional militias.

"The subject of our talks is exclusively the nuclear sphere, and we are not discussing any other issues with the Americans," Aragchi said in an interview with the state agency IRIB.

American officials have not yet commented on the results of Friday's talks.

Addendum

According to media reports, the talks included Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi holding several separate meetings with the Iranian delegation led by Aragchi and the US team, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Iran's main priorities were to "assess the goodwill and seriousness of the other side," the Islamic Republic's state news agency reported.

Aragchi presented a preliminary plan to "resolve the current situation" and advance the talks, it added.

Some supertanker operators, concerned about rising tensions between the US and Iran and potential risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, are accelerating their vessels' passage through the narrow point, Bloomberg reports.

Recall

The situation escalated after Donald Trump threatened Iran with massive strikes if it refused a new deal. Tensions also increased due to internal protests in Iran and recent attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. Oman, which traditionally acts as a mediator in regional conflicts, has once again become a platform where the world hopes to avoid a large-scale armed confrontation that could engulf the entire Middle East.