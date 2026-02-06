Iran says talks with US on de-escalation of tensions had a "good start" - Media

$43.140.03
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 2750 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 4892 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
12:09 PM • 7672 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 18760 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16034 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 18977 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 60534 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53222 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 41305 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Iran says talks with US on de-escalation of tensions had a "good start" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Iran announced a positive start to indirect talks with the US in Oman aimed at de-escalating tensions. Following this statement, Brent oil prices fell below $67 per barrel.

Iran says talks with US on de-escalation of tensions had a "good start" - Media

Iran stated that it has agreed with the United States to continue indirect talks on de-escalating tensions and preventing military confrontation, with Tehran calling the first day positive, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The talks, mediated by Oman in its capital Muscat, had a "good start," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told state television after the talks concluded. He added that he believed the parties "can reach an agreed framework for future talks" if the process continues in the same spirit.

The publication notes that oil prices fell after the comments, with the price of benchmark Brent crude falling below $67 per barrel. Crude oil prices have risen by approximately 12% this year, largely due to fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Iran stated that the talks are limited to nuclear issues, which the Islamic Republic insists on, while US officials say they should include Iran's missiles and Tehran's support for regional militias.

"The subject of our talks is exclusively the nuclear sphere, and we are not discussing any other issues with the Americans," Aragchi said in an interview with the state agency IRIB.

American officials have not yet commented on the results of Friday's talks.

US-Iran Talks in Oman: Tehran Signals No Quick Resolution to Escalation06.02.26, 09:46 • 2800 views

Addendum

According to media reports, the talks included Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi holding several separate meetings with the Iranian delegation led by Aragchi and the US team, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Iran's main priorities were to "assess the goodwill and seriousness of the other side," the Islamic Republic's state news agency reported.

Aragchi presented a preliminary plan to "resolve the current situation" and advance the talks, it added.

Some supertanker operators, concerned about rising tensions between the US and Iran and potential risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, are accelerating their vessels' passage through the narrow point, Bloomberg reports.

US and Iran begin indirect talks in Oman - media06.02.26, 11:40 • 2140 views

Recall

The situation escalated after Donald Trump threatened Iran with massive strikes if it refused a new deal. Tensions also increased due to internal protests in Iran and recent attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. Oman, which traditionally acts as a mediator in regional conflicts, has once again become a platform where the world hopes to avoid a large-scale armed confrontation that could engulf the entire Middle East.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Muscat
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Iran