US-Iran Talks in Oman: Tehran Signals No Quick Resolution to Escalation

On February 6, the first round of diplomatic negotiations between representatives of the United States and Iran began in Muscat (Oman). Tehran has already made it clear that this meeting is only the initial stage of a long process, and a quick resolution of the crisis, which has brought the region to the brink of a major war, should not be expected.

The main task of the meeting in Oman is to agree on a "roadmap" for further dialogue. The US delegation is headed by President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the Iranian side by Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi. The latter, before the start of the session, stated on X that Iran is entering the diplomatic process "with open eyes," remembering the military strikes and sanctions pressure of the past year.

Despite being at the negotiating table together, fundamental disagreements remain between the parties. Washington insists on discussing not only the nuclear program, but also ballistic missiles and support for regional militias. Tehran, on the other hand, seeks to limit the agenda exclusively to nuclear issues and the lifting of economic sanctions. The Iranian side is currently focusing on "assessing the goodwill" of the Trump administration before moving on to specific commitments.

It should be recalled that the situation escalated after Donald Trump threatened Iran with massive strikes if it refused a new deal. Tensions also increased due to internal protests in Iran and recent attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. Oman, which traditionally acts as a mediator in regional conflicts, has once again become a platform where the world hopes to avoid a large-scale armed conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

