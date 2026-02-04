US ready to meet with Iran despite changes in venue and format - Rubio

A day after a series of conflicting reports about the location and format of US-Iranian talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that representatives of Donald Trump's administration are working to keep open the possibility of meeting with the Iranians this week, as tensions between the two countries continue to rise, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"I think the Iranians agreed to a certain format, for whatever reason, whether it was a change in their system or something else. We'll see if we can get back to the right format. But the United States is ready to meet with them," Rubio said.

Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, not Turkey, as originally planned.

