US military shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea

US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively" approached a US Navy aircraft carrier. The incident occurred in the Arabian Sea, a spokesman for the US Central Command told Fox News, according to UNN.

US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively approached a US Navy aircraft carrier with unknown intentions." - said the spokesman.

He added that the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles off the southern coast of Iran when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone unnecessarily maneuvered toward the ship.

Recall

The "armada" announced by US President Donald Trump, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, arrived in the Middle East, and advanced F-35 fighters approached the region.