US military shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
04:50 PM • 4676 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 7320 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 5910 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 15947 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 23589 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15329 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23385 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33651 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31505 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28751 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
0.7m/s
78%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 30346 views
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 9420 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 15126 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 15036 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 13115 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 13120 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 15040 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 58676 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 67901 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 52050 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 306 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 1756 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 7474 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 15128 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 30335 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Shahed-136

US military shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In the Arabian Sea, the US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone that aggressively approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The drone was maneuvering towards the ship 500 miles off the coast of Iran.

US military shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea

US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively" approached a US Navy aircraft carrier. The incident occurred in the Arabian Sea, a spokesman for the US Central Command told Fox News, according to UNN.

US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively approached a US Navy aircraft carrier with unknown intentions."

- said the spokesman.

He added that the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles off the southern coast of Iran when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone unnecessarily maneuvered toward the ship.

Recall

The "armada" announced by US President Donald Trump, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, arrived in the Middle East, and advanced F-35 fighters approached the region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Navy
United States Central Command
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Iran