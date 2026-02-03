US military shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea
Kyiv • UNN
In the Arabian Sea, the US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone that aggressively approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The drone was maneuvering towards the ship 500 miles off the coast of Iran.
US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively" approached a US Navy aircraft carrier. The incident occurred in the Arabian Sea, a spokesman for the US Central Command told Fox News, according to UNN.
US forces on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone after it "aggressively approached a US Navy aircraft carrier with unknown intentions."
He added that the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles off the southern coast of Iran when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone unnecessarily maneuvered toward the ship.
Recall
The "armada" announced by US President Donald Trump, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, arrived in the Middle East, and advanced F-35 fighters approached the region.