US and Iran begin indirect talks in Oman - Media

Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 2076 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 37063 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 40554 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 32598 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 46232 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83684 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33603 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31076 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23483 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 19174 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 37063 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83684 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 75879 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 105840 views
US and Iran begin indirect talks in Oman - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials have begun in Oman. The negotiating team is led by Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Witkoff.

US and Iran begin indirect talks in Oman - Media
Anadolu

Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials have begun in Oman amid escalating tensions and fears of a military confrontation between the two countries, Al Jazeera reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials have begun in Oman. The negotiating team is led by Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Witkoff," the publication writes.

Reportedly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital Muscat to participate in the talks, and US President Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to participate.

Iran's official news agency IRNA and state television report that Witkoff is currently negotiating with Oman's foreign minister.

AP also reported that its journalists saw an American convoy enter a palace on the outskirts of Muscat, near the international airport, where Iran and the US also held mediated talks last year. Reportedly, one of the cars had American flags.

It is also indicated that Oman's chief diplomat met with Iranian diplomat Araghchi for the first time.

US-Iran Talks in Oman: Tehran Signals No Quick Resolution to Escalation06.02.26, 09:46 • 1658 views

Julia Shramko

