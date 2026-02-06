US and Iran begin indirect talks in Oman - Media

Anadolu

Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials have begun in Oman amid escalating tensions and fears of a military confrontation between the two countries, Al Jazeera reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Indirect talks between US and Iranian officials have begun in Oman. The negotiating team is led by Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Witkoff," the publication writes.

Reportedly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital Muscat to participate in the talks, and US President Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to participate.

Iran's official news agency IRNA and state television report that Witkoff is currently negotiating with Oman's foreign minister.

AP also reported that its journalists saw an American convoy enter a palace on the outskirts of Muscat, near the international airport, where Iran and the US also held mediated talks last year. Reportedly, one of the cars had American flags.

It is also indicated that Oman's chief diplomat met with Iranian diplomat Araghchi for the first time.

US-Iran Talks in Oman: Tehran Signals No Quick Resolution to Escalation