"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebels

Around ten thousand people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday in support of the nationwide uprising of Iranians on the anniversary of Iran's 1979 anti-monarchist revolution. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the action, which took place under the slogan "Freedom for Iran," was organized by the association "Iranian Society in Exile in Berlin" and other groups. In total, the rally was supported by about 340 international organizations and political figures. The police reported that the demonstration was peaceful.

The event was attended, in particular, by relatives of Iranians who died or were arrested during the protests. Participants brought Iranian flags and wore vests with the inscription "Free Iran," some held photos of the head of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi.

The message of the Iranian people and their resistance was and remains: no appeasement, no war or foreign intervention, regime change and the sovereignty of the republic, organized popular resistance - said Rajavi in her address to the participants of the action.

The event also featured speeches by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (online), former head of the German Federal Chancellery Peter Altmaier, and former German Minister of Justice Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger.

Recall

At the end of January, the EU Council imposed restrictive measures on 15 more individuals and six organizations responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran, following the brutal suppression of peaceful protests, including the use of violence, arbitrary detentions, and intimidation tactics by security forces against demonstrators.

