At least 32 schoolchildren have died during protests in Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Free Europe's Iranian service.

This information was published by the Coordinating Council of Educational Organizations. Prior to that, the human rights organization HRANA counted at least 54 deaths among those under 18. UN members approved an urgent investigation into the events in Iran.

The exact number of people killed in Iran cannot be determined due to strict information restrictions in the country. Reuters notes that thousands of deaths during the suppression of protests include a significant proportion of people who were simply nearby.

Earlier, UNN reported that at least five thousand people died during the suppression of protests in Iran.

UNN also reported that exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Cyrus Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - promised to abandon the nuclear program, recognize Israel, and restore normal relations with the United States of America.