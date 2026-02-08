Trump involved military in key diplomatic talks on Iran and the war in Ukraine

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 7, 08:45 PM • 15236 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 27439 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 26760 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 32257 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 27200 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 26629 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 37536 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48740 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 44849 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 33290 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.6m/s
83%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 12944 views
Russian attack on Roshen warehouses in Yahotyn: SES employee killedFebruary 7, 11:07 PM • 8264 views
Explosion at a power substation in Russia's Leningrad region: settlements left without electricityVideoFebruary 8, 12:18 AM • 5012 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 10818 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 18530 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 3108 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 33666 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 54661 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 48722 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 50232 views
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Xi Jinping
Mike Pompeo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Vienna
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 17924 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 32118 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 34141 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 42979 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 45992 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Trump involved military in key diplomatic talks on Iran and the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Donald Trump involved US military leaders in diplomatic negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This approach sparked debate among national security and diplomacy experts.

Trump involved military in key diplomatic talks on Iran and the war in Ukraine

Donald Trump involved US military leaders in diplomatic negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, as well as on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This approach sparked debate among national security and diplomacy experts. This was reported by AP, transmitted by UNN.

Negotiations with Iran

"Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, joined indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran for the first time on Friday in Oman, appearing in dress uniform as a reminder of the U.S. military buildup in the region," the publication writes.

The talks were aimed at de-escalating tensions between the US and Iran over Iran's nuclear program.

President Donald Trump assessed the negotiations as "very good" and announced that their continuation is scheduled for early next week. At the same time, he warned that in the absence of agreements, "the consequences will be very serious." According to Brookings Institution analyst Michael O'Hanlon, Cooper's participation was intended to "signal resolve and intimidate."

"The inclusion of the CENTCOM commander is quite unusual and seems intended more to send a message than to increase the influence of the negotiating team in the negotiations themselves," O'Hanlon wrote in an email, according to AP.

Ukrainian direction and expert reaction

"Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, reprising his role in Russia-Ukraine talks this week, made an effort to keep conversations going with Ukrainian officials in between sessions, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations," AP reported.

Experts evaluate this decision by the Trump administration differently. Former national security official Eliza Evers stated that involving active military personnel in diplomacy indicates a devaluation of traditional diplomatic tools.

At the same time, former US State Department adviser Eliot Cohen noted that US presidents have previously "used unusual people" as messengers.

"There's a long tradition of American presidents using unusual people as messengers if they trust them and think they can deliver the message," Cohen said.

Recall

Iran's Foreign Minister stated the country's readiness for an immediate military response to any aggression from Washington. Tehran warned that US military bases in the Middle East would become priority targets.

Peskov stated that negotiations on Ukraine are not planned to be held in the US. However, according to him, a new round will take place soon.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
United States Central Command
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran