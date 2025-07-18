Trump threatens to sue WSJ over report about erotic gift to Epstein

US President Donald Trump accused The Wall Street Journal of falsifying the story of greeting Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago and threatened to sue. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian, WSJ and the post of the Head of the White House on the social network Truth Social.

Details

According to The Wall Street Journal, one of the documents in the Justice Department's archives concerning the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is an obscene letter that Donald Trump sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

The letter with Trump's name, which Journal reporters reviewed, "contains several lines of typewritten text framed by an outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a thick marker. A pair of small arcs signify the woman's breasts, and the future president's signature - a wavy inscription "Donald" below her waist, mimicking pubic hair." According to the Journal, the letter ends with the words: "A friend is wonderful. Happy birthday! And may each day bring another wonderful secret. - says The Guardian post.

On Tuesday evening, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture.

"It's not me. It's fake. It's a fake from The Wall Street Journal. I've never painted a single picture in my life. I don't draw women. That's not my language. Those aren't my words." - Trump said.

In addition, the US President warned the publication that he was preparing to sue if The Wall Street Journal published this article.

The WSJ also reports that "after the Journal asked the president for comment on the letter, Trump told reporters at the White House that he believed some of Epstein's files had been 'fabricated' by former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as former FBI director James Comey."

"Trump will soon sue The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch. The press must learn to be truthful and not rely on sources that may not even exist... This newspaper has truly become a 'disgusting and dirty rag' and, by publishing such defamatory lies, demonstrates its desperation in an attempt to remain relevant," the US president's post said.

Reference

Jeffrey Epstein is an American billionaire who has been repeatedly accused of sexual crimes for having relations with underage girls. In 2019, he committed suicide in a US prison.

In February, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), published the first part of declassified files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexually exploiting more than 250 underage girls in his homes in New York, Florida, and several other cities.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump spread claims that high-ranking politicians and businessmen abused minors, "like Jeffrey Epstein's clients." Trump promised that he would reveal everything later, once he became president.

Recall

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of appearing in the "Epstein files," stating that this is the reason for their non-disclosure. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified. He also called on Donald Trump to release the materials of the Jeffrey Epstein case, as he promised. This happened after the Department of Justice confirmed Epstein's suicide and the absence of a "client list."