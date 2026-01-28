$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 14686 views
Trump threatened to cut off aid to Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki returned as prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut off aid to Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki is reappointed as prime minister.

Trump threatened to cut off aid to Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki returned as prime minister

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iraq's political leadership regarding the possible reappointment of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister. The White House chief stated that the return of this politician to power would mean a complete cessation of American support for Baghdad. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, January 27, Trump called al-Maliki's potential election "a very bad choice" on his Truth Social network. He recalled that during the politician's previous premiership (2006–2014), Iraq faced widespread corruption, poverty, and rising religious violence, which ultimately led to the rise of the "Islamic State" group.

Last time Maliki was in power, the country plunged into poverty and complete chaos. This cannot be allowed to happen again

– emphasized the US president.

He added that due to al-Maliki's ideology, the United States would cease all aid, without which Iraq would have "no chance of success, prosperity, or freedom." Trump concluded his appeal with the slogan: "MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!"

Political crisis and regional tensions

Trump's statement came after the largest pro-Iranian bloc, the "Coordination Framework," officially nominated 75-year-old al-Maliki for the post of prime minister. This happened after the resignation of the current head of government, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who tried to break the political deadlock after the November elections. Washington perceives al-Maliki as a figure too closely associated with Tehran, which contradicts the White House's strategy to limit Iran's influence in the region.

An additional tool of US pressure is control over the revenues from the sale of Iraqi oil, which are held in accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. In parallel, Trump announced the approach of a "large armada" to the shores of the Middle East, noting that he hopes not to use it, but is closely monitoring the actions of Tehran and Baghdad.

 

Stepan Haftko

