Trump ruled out a U.S. ban on diesel exports following the G7 decision

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:00 AM • 13101 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
08:31 AM • 19492 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 35677 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 25982 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 26997 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 25685 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 18625 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 16326 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14544 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
October 2, 11:38 PM • 14151 views
The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
43%
759mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 3, 03:55 AM • 13839 views
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhotoOctober 3, 04:27 AM • 17834 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideoOctober 3, 04:38 AM • 37479 views
Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikesPhotoVideoOctober 3, 04:58 AM • 11827 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 21808 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 61672 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 71941 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 62987 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 85998 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 62311 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Cristiano Ronaldo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"Video10:47 AM • 4236 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 21863 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 30320 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 27841 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 30286 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink

Trump ruled out a U.S. ban on diesel exports following the G7 decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

The G7 will immediately release up to 100 million barrels of oil and diesel over four months. Trump said that the United States would not restrict exports.

Trump ruled out a U.S. ban on diesel exports following the G7 decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on October 2 that the United States would not impose a ban on diesel fuel exports, welcoming the decision by European countries to release fuel from their reserves. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Details

The G7 announced the release of 100 million barrels of oil and diesel fuel to ease supply problems that have caused prices to surge. This includes a "significant release" of diesel fuel over 20 days, as well as discussions on "additional releases of diesel fuel as necessary," according to a statement by G7 leaders.

The G7 will release 100 million barrels of oil amid rising prices02.10.26, 18:33 • 5858 views

The group of advanced economies, including the United States, said the move would begin immediately and last for four months.

Under the measures taken after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to ban diesel fuel exports, there will be no "export restrictions on energy carriers and energy products" among G7 members.

The G7 comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France; the EU is also represented at its meetings.

Donald Trump warned that he would ban diesel fuel exports from the United States if European countries did not agree to release more of their own reserves onto the market. This would ease price pressure on American consumers ahead of the midterm elections in November, but would lead to higher prices in other countries.

On Friday, October 2, Trump wrote on social media: "Europe has just agreed to release a huge amount of its diesel fuel, of which it has large reserves. The process will begin immediately."

His U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, argued that American farmers, truckers, and businesses "should not bear the burden" of rising prices.

Speaking later at the White House, Trump said that a ban on diesel fuel exports had "never been discussed."

Referring to the G7's decision to release fuel from its reserves, he added that "what Europe did was a great thing."

"Europe has a lot of diesel fuel, and they will make a significant contribution to the global economy—as will we," he said.

And we are not going to impose an export ban; we are going to do what we have to do

- Trump noted.

Trump initially said he supported a ban on diesel fuel exports at the beginning of last week, and was still considering the issue on Thursday, as his administration pressured Europe to use its reserves.

Diesel is widely used by the transportation industry and in agriculture, meaning that rising fuel costs increase the cost of producing essential goods such as food, the publication notes.

After the G7 leaders' meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said the bloc had agreed to release reserves of "up to 100 million barrels" over four months under the coordination of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Macron said the coordinated action would "lower prices for petroleum products, particularly diesel fuel." Referring to the agreement not to impose export bans, Macron said that "President Trump, in particular, expressed himself very clearly on this issue."

In a joint statement, G7 leaders said: "We will fulfill our commitments by coordinating through the IEA the release of 100 million barrels, beginning immediately over four months, including a significant release of diesel fuel during the first 20 days by G7 members and partners."

It remains unclear which partner countries will release their reserves, and how quickly.

What about oil prices

The 100 million barrels are expected to include both diesel fuel and crude oil. The price of the global Brent crude benchmark briefly fell below $100 per barrel, but had risen to approximately $102 by Friday evening. Before the U.S. and Israeli invasion of Iran, it was trading at around $73.

Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Kpler, said that oil prices had risen again due to renewed strikes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

"Oil prices fell sharply following the announcement of the release of strategic reserves in Europe, but reversed course amid rumors that Saudi Arabia is planning an offensive in Yemen in an attempt to restore a safe route through Bab el-Mandeb," he said.

The G7 leaders said they would also coordinate maintenance schedules to avoid several refineries being shut down at the same time, while encouraging countries with such capabilities to increase refining, particularly of diesel fuel.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Scott Bessent
Israel
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
Great Britain
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Japan
United States
Iran
Yemen