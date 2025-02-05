ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump receives first foreign leader in the White House: details of the meeting

Trump receives first foreign leader in the White House: details of the meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60454 views

Trump meets with Netanyahu at the White House to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The US president promised to take control of the Gaza Strip after the Palestinians are resettled.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House amid talks on a ceasefire in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister became the first foreign leader to meet with the US president in Washington after his inauguration. This is reported by the international news agency Reuters and CNN, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting is taking place at a time when negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States, are to begin. Israel and Hamas have less than four weeks to agree on the terms of the second phase, which will include the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza, a permanent cessation of hostilities and Israel's withdrawal from the territory.  

CNN informs that when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked how optimistic he was about reaching the second phase of the Gaza truce and a hostage deal, he said: "We will try."  

When Israel and the United States work together, when President Trump and I work together, the chances are much better  

- added by Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 04, promised that the United States would take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and would engage in its economic development. 

This move will destroy decades of US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

- the news agency said in a statement.

At the White House, Netanyahu said he supported Israel's military goals, including the destruction of Hamas' capabilities. He emphasized that Israel will not give up on the return of all remaining hostages to their homes or other military goals.

I support the release of all hostages and the achievement of all of our military objectives, including enhancing Hamas's military and state capacity and ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel

- Netanyahu said.

"Trump unveiled his surprise plan, without going into details, at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," CNN reports .

Recall

During the 16 months of war, the Israeli prime minister has not outlined a detailed vision for the future of Gaza. Outwardly, Netanyahu is committed to the goals he set at the beginning of the war: to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip and to return all hostages taken during the militant attack on October 7, 2023.

Representatives Hamas arrived in Moscow: what they talked about03.02.25, 20:42 • 25406 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

