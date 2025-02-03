Representatives Hamas arrived in Moscow: what they talked about

Representatives of the Palestinian group Hamas arrived in Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry. This was reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

On February 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting between the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Moussa Abu Marzouk - the agency said in a statement.

In particular, as noted, the parties discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with an emphasis on the importance of increasing humanitarian aid to the affected Palestinian population.

At the same time, the Russian side again emphasized the need to fulfill the promises of the Hamas leadership regarding the release of Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and other hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Addendum

According to the BBC, citing Russian media, among the hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip are, in particular, Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and Donbass native Maxim Kharkin.

"One of them, Trufanov, will definitely be released in the near future. He will be released despite the fact that he is a soldier, but it was decided to release him at the first stage of the deal. This is our gesture in response to Russia's position on the Palestinian issue," said senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk.

