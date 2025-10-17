Trump-Putin meeting: Hungary announces start of summit preparations after talks with US and Russia
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the start of preparations for a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. He held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Hungary held talks with the US and Russia and began preparations for a summit after the announcement of a planned meeting in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook, UNN reports.
Hungary – as an island of peace – is ready to host the summit, we provide all conditions for the presidents to hold fruitful talks with each other so that peace can return to Europe. Late last night, I spoke on the phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and we began preparations for the summit.
Later, Szijjártó also reported on telephone conversations with the Kremlin chief's "chief advisor" on foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov. "Preparations are in full swing," Szijjártó said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced Hungary's readiness to organize a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Trump announced the meeting to discuss ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.