Trump-Putin meeting: Hungary announces start of summit preparations after talks with US and Russia

Hungary held talks with the US and Russia and began preparations for a summit after the announcement of a planned meeting in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Hungary – as an island of peace – is ready to host the summit, we provide all conditions for the presidents to hold fruitful talks with each other so that peace can return to Europe. Late last night, I spoke on the phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and we began preparations for the summit.