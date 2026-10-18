U.S. President Donald Trump waived sanctions against russia for 60 days to analyze their impact on the global economy. He said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this concerns not only russia but also countries that buy Russian energy resources, including India. He added that the situation is complicated by tensions in the global energy market.

All of this must be taken into account, and all the pros and cons must be weighed. There are also countries such as India, for example, which have voluntarily diversified their energy supplies but still receive a significant portion of their energy from russia, as it is difficult to change course so quickly, and they are important allies and partners of the United States - Rubio's statement says.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against russia will not help stop the war. He called the agreement on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.