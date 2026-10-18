Trump postponed sanctions against the Russian Federation for 60 days – Rubio explained the U.S. decision

$44.8950.31
ukenru
04:18 PM • 5068 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
01:02 PM • 21103 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
October 18, 11:15 AM • 26337 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
October 18, 10:44 AM • 20638 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
October 18, 10:29 AM • 16191 views
Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Exclusive
October 18, 10:17 AM • 14638 views
The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 23206 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
October 18, 08:37 AM • 25896 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
October 18, 08:20 AM • 14318 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
October 18, 07:50 AM • 16207 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
96%
752mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv regionOctober 18, 07:48 AM • 5852 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 16369 views
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 13138 views
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a high-rise building was damaged in Odesa, while critical infrastructure was damaged in DniproVideoOctober 18, 10:58 AM • 5422 views
The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension - Zelenskyy12:18 PM • 4764 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 23205 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 25895 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 25453 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 57745 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 60929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 13290 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 16521 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 21388 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 38748 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 42144 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Trump postponed sanctions against the Russian Federation for 60 days – Rubio explained the U.S. decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Trump said that he is studying the impact of sanctions against Russia and countries that purchase its energy resources. Zelenskyy believes that easing the restrictions is a mistake.

Trump postponed sanctions against the Russian Federation for 60 days – Rubio explained the U.S. decision

U.S. President Donald Trump waived sanctions against russia for 60 days to analyze their impact on the global economy. He said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this concerns not only russia but also countries that buy Russian energy resources, including India. He added that the situation is complicated by tensions in the global energy market.

All of this must be taken into account, and all the pros and cons must be weighed. There are also countries such as India, for example, which have voluntarily diversified their energy supplies but still receive a significant portion of their energy from russia, as it is difficult to change course so quickly, and they are important allies and partners of the United States

- Rubio's statement says.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against russia will not help stop the war. He called the agreement on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
India
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine