Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump is not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to her, the war began due to Joe Biden's weakness.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last night, UNN reports.
Yes, I spoke about it with the President (of the USA - ed.) this morning, and his reaction, unfortunately, was without surprise. These are two countries that have been waging an extremely brutal war for several years - a war that would never have started if the President were still in power. It started because of the weakness and incompetence of the previous President Joe Biden
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a reaction from the United States of America to Russian strikes, because in response to America's request to stop the strikes, Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles.