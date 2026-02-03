Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last night, UNN reports.

Yes, I spoke about it with the President (of the USA - ed.) this morning, and his reaction, unfortunately, was without surprise. These are two countries that have been waging an extremely brutal war for several years - a war that would never have started if the President were still in power. It started because of the weakness and incompetence of the previous President Joe Biden - Leavitt said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a reaction from the United States of America to Russian strikes, because in response to America's request to stop the strikes, Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles.