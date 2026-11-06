Trump met with Putin’s envoy at the White House, but not with Ukrainian representatives - AP

US President Donald Trump met at the White House on November 5 with a Russian envoy who was in the building for an event with first lady Melania Trump, and suggested that some major European security agreement was in the works. But he said he had not met with Ukrainian officials, who were also present. UNN reports this, citing AP.

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Trump told reporters that he had met with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev but declined to provide details.

The meeting took place as Trump's own envoys held talks with other Ukrainian and European officials at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"An agreement will be reached, it will be a major agreement, and it will concern not only Ukraine," Trump said, adding that it could include all of Europe.

Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe

One of the US envoys in Brussels, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, said on social media that the talks with Ukraine, NATO and European allies held on Thursday, November 5, had been productive and focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader security framework for Europe.

Tripartite US-Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week — the first trilateral peace talks since February.

"We are working intensively with all sides to find practical solutions that can end this war and lay the foundations for lasting peace," Kushner wrote.

The U.S. will hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi — Kushner