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The U.S. will hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi — Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Next week, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi. According to Jared Kushner, the goal is to "address the security concerns of all sides."

The U.S. will hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi — Kushner

Next week, the United States will hold trilateral talks involving Ukraine and the Russian Federation. They are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi. U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, these will be the "first trilateral peace discussions with Ukraine and Russia since February."

We have been working with both sides to develop serious proposals that will make these discussions as substantive and productive as possible. President Trump has identified achieving peace as a priority. Our focus is on carrying out the difficult, detailed work necessary to turn this goal into a comprehensive and lasting agreement

Kushner noted.

He added that "our goal is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that will reduce the risk of future conflicts."

For reference

U.S. President Donald Trump announced preparations for a "major deal" that will concern more than just Ukraine.

Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"05.11.26, 04:53 • 37587 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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