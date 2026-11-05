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Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

The US is working with Ukraine and Russia on a lasting peace and security architecture. Kushner thanked Zelenskyy for his constructive participation.

Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"

The United States is working with both Russia and Ukraine "to find a path to lasting peace." One of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Jared Kushner, wrote this in response to a post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concerning a recent phone call, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the U.S. presidential administration is working hard "with all sides to find a path to lasting peace."

Our focus is not only on ending this terrible war, but also on the broader security architecture needed to ensure that, once hostilities end, they never begin again

- Kushner emphasized.

He added that "we value the constructive engagement and commitment of President Zelenskyy and his team to finding a way forward."

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Interceptors for "Patriots" and Drone Deals were also discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi with Witkoff and Kushner — media04.11.26, 21:38 • 17812 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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