Trump announced a major deal that could cover not only Ukraine but all of Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump announced preparations for a "major deal" that will concern not only Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Speaking to journalists, the White House chief called the future agreement "beautiful."

An agreement will be reached. It will be a major deal, and it will concern not only Ukraine. ... I can even say that it may concern all of Europe. It will be a big, beautiful deal, and everyone will be thrilled - Trump said.

Later, he said that he had met with Russian dictator Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. In this context, Trump announced that "a treaty to end the war in Ukraine is being prepared." He clarified that he had spoken only with a representative of Russia and had not met with a Ukrainian delegation.

Recall

On November 5, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump organized a meeting at the White House between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, dedicated to a humanitarian operation in temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters