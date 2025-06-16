$41.450.04
Trump: Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Donald Trump hinted that an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after hostilities. He believes that an agreement will be reached.

Trump: Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an agreement

Ready to conclude a peace agreement, but after the fight - US President Donald Trump hinted that the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran is possible only after a while, and in the meantime, combat operations will continue. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Sometimes they have to fight, but let's see what happens.

- Trump told reporters at the White House

Before leaving for the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Canada, the head of the White House explained his opinion on the current war between Israel and Iran. The Republican president believes that an agreement can be reached.

"I think there is a good chance that an agreement will be reached," the president added.

Let us remind you

As a result of Iran's missile strike on Israel, five people died. The missiles hit residential areas of the city of Petah Tikva, destroying the building of an educational institution.

On the night of June 16, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it was striking at "surface-to-surface" missile installations in central Iran.

The G7 summit starts in Canada on June 15, where leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Iranian conflict and Iran's nuclear program. Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
White House
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Canada
Ukraine
Iran
