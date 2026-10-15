Trump canceled the live broadcast of the execution of a former serviceman

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled the planned live broadcast of the execution of a former U.S. Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood military base. On Thursday, he said he had overturned the decision of his defense secretary, who intended to turn the execution into a public spectacle. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I believe that broadcasting the execution for public viewing could have been a powerful deterrent, so the world could see how America deals with terrorists and scum like Hasan. However, many very good, well-intentioned people would prefer not to watch him die via a broadcast or any other visual medium," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"He will be executed as scheduled by firing squad, but the event will not be broadcast," he added.

As the publication notes, Hasan's victims' relatives will be able to attend the execution in person if they wish, as is usually the case when death sentences are carried out in the United States.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans, including Vice President J. D. Vance, as well as religious leaders and international observers, expressed doubts about the Pentagon's plan to broadcast the execution live. Recent polls also showed that most Americans oppose such a broadcast.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who is responsible for the spiritual care of U.S. Catholic military personnel, also opposed the plan, while Pope Leo condemned the death penalty in all its forms.

Trump approved the first military execution in 65 years — by firing squad

Hegseth's statement came amid renewed scrutiny of the death penalty after Kristi Pike, who was convicted of murder in the 1990s, survived a botched execution attempt in Tennessee. The woman suffered serious injuries and required hospitalization.

Hasan, a former U.S. Army military psychiatrist, was found guilty by a military court of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009.

Hegseth said that broadcasting the execution was necessary so that people would understand that "serious consequences follow such actions."

Recall

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Nidal Hasan would be executed by firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood military base in Texas, where he carried out the attack in 2009. Many were surprised by the announcement that the execution would be broadcast live. It is known that no other country broadcasts judicial executions on television or live.