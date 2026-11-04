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Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Trump stated that the United States had obtained Greenland, referring to the September defense agreement. The document does not change Denmark's sovereignty over the island.

Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe

US President Donald Trump said that Europe had given the United States the "greatest gift" in history, referring to Greenland. At the same time, this does not concern transferring the island under US sovereignty, but rather a defense agreement concluded in September. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

During a phone-in appearance on Fox News devoted to the US midterm elections, Trump unexpectedly said that the United States had already received Greenland.

Remember, Europe has just given the United States the greatest gift we have ever been given. You know what it was? Greenland. We have just received Greenland, you know that, right?

– the US president said.

Another participant in the conversation immediately clarified that Trump meant a military agreement, not the actual transfer of the territory to the United States.

What is known about the agreement regarding Greenland

Throughout 2026, Trump repeatedly stated that it was necessary to establish US control over Greenland, explaining this by national security interests. He also refused to rule out the use of military force, which caused serious tensions in relations with European allies.

Trump stated that the United States had acquired Greenland for perpetual use03.11.26, 00:16 • 4774 views

In September, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland concluded a defense agreement that expanded the possibilities for the US military presence on the island and provided NATO countries with special access to its mineral resources.

At the same time, the document preserves Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and recognizes the right of the local population to self-determination.

Thus, despite Trump's statement about the "greatest gift," Greenland did not become a territory of the United States.

Greenland will ratify an agreement with the United States on expanding the American military presence on the island03.11.26, 17:06 • 3954 views

Stepan Haftko

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