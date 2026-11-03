Greenland will ratify an agreement with the United States on expanding the American military presence on the island

The Greenlandic Parliament is set to ratify on Tuesday a security agreement for the Arctic island concluded with U.S. President Donald Trump, after a majority of lawmakers expressed support for the deal during its first debate last month. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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In September, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement aimed at ending tensions that arose after Trump's repeated threats to establish control over the strategically important and mineral-rich island, which has the status of a self-governing territory of Denmark.

The agreement expands the role of the U.S. military in Greenland, paving the way for the creation of two new military bases and the deployment of Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense system. At the same time, it confirms Denmark's sovereignty and the right of Greenland's residents to self-determination.

Greenland's Foreign Minister Múte Egede said that ratification was another important step for the island.

"The path to this moment has not been easy for us as a people. But we have remained steadfast in our fundamental principles, chosen dialogue and taken responsibility for the interests of our country," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"This concerns each and every one of us. The Greenland we love. Our security. And our right to determine our own future," he added.

Denmark's Parliament is to hold the bill's first reading on November 11, followed by a second reading and a vote on November 19.

The executive agreement will enter into force after its ratification by Denmark and Greenland. U.S. Senate approval is not required for this.

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