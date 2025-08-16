$41.450.06
Trump and Putin met "like friends" - Western media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Western media, including Reuters, CNN, and The New York Times, described the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska as very warm and friendly. NBC highlighted the contrast with the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Trump and Putin met "like friends" - Western media

Western media described the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as friendly, UNN reports.

Details

Reuters writes about the presidents' body language: "Trump and Putin greeted each other like old friends, to say their reception was warm would be almost an understatement. The two men shook hands and touched each other in a clear sign of affection."

CNN: "So far, the body language at Friday's summit has been anything but cold. As Putin approached Trump on the red carpet, the US president clapped his hands several times, welcoming him to American soil for the first time in 10 years. They shook hands and walked together to Trump's limousine."

The New York Times emphasized that Trump arranged many welcoming events for Putin when he arrived in the US: a military flyover, a red carpet, a presidential handshake, and a private ride together in the presidential limousine.

NBC called their meeting warm and recalled Trump's scandalous meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump's seemingly warm greeting with Putin sharply contrasts with Trump and Zelenskyy's extraordinary clash at the White House in late February.

- NBC emphasized.

"Historic gesture": Putin refused Aurus to ride with Trump in a limousine8/15/25, 11:33 PM • 896 views

Addition

Trump and Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove to the summit venue in the same car.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.

Negotiations are held in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.

Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be dissatisfied if it does not happen today.

People are holding a rally in support of Ukraine near Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where the meeting between Trump and Putin is taking place.

Anna Murashko

