Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored Aurus limousine and rode with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propaganda media described this moment as a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

According to Russian media, the initiative to ride together belonged to Trump. This step indicates the beginning of negotiations even before the official meeting, and the handshake on the runway is called "historic."

According to NBC News, the leaders were in the same car for about ten minutes, heading from the airport to the meeting venue.

Putin and Trump arrived in Alaska for bilateral talks on international security and conflict resolution.

The summit is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The negotiations began in a "three-on-three" format.

