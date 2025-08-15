$41.450.06
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 1552 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 5526 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 12550 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 86677 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136814 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79830 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132529 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55154 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80774 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 35567 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 88751 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 29117 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhoto03:36 PM • 11041 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 10045 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136808 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 125146 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132525 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 152843 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 239363 views
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 18 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98532 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181149 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128083 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143387 views
"Historic gesture": Putin refused Aurus to ride with Trump in a limousine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Putin arrived in Alaska and switched from Aurus to Trump's car. This happened before the official meeting of the leaders.

"Historic gesture": Putin refused Aurus to ride with Trump in a limousine

Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored Aurus limousine and rode with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propaganda media described this moment as a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

According to Russian media, the initiative to ride together belonged to Trump. This step indicates the beginning of negotiations even before the official meeting, and the handshake on the runway is called "historic."

According to NBC News, the leaders were in the same car for about ten minutes, heading from the airport to the meeting venue.

Recall

Putin and Trump arrived in Alaska for bilateral talks on international security and conflict resolution.

The summit is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The negotiations began in a "three-on-three" format.

Trump and Putin's meeting: Russian dictator ignored question about ending genocide in Ukraine15.08.25, 22:37 • 2264 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump