Trump and Putin's meeting: Russian dictator ignored question about ending genocide in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

Vladimir Putin ignored American journalists' question about stopping the killing of Ukrainian civilians during his meeting with Donald Trump. The Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question, smiling and gesticulating.

Trump and Putin's meeting: Russian dictator ignored question about ending genocide in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignored questions from American journalists regarding the killing of Ukrainian citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to American media.

Details

During a handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either didn't understand or couldn't hear what was being said to him.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

UNN also reported that Putin and Trump exited their planes and shook hands.

Yevhen Ustimenko

