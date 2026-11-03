Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operating

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, tram and trolleybus services are being temporarily suspended; some routes will be duplicated by buses, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Starting from the evening of November 3, tram and trolleybus services in Kyiv are being temporarily suspended... The reason is the critical situation in the country's energy system resulting from enemy shelling - the statement says.

To maintain transport connections on certain routes, Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise is arranging duplicate bus services.

Not only with water — emergency power cuts in Kyiv have also disrupted electric public transport

Buses will replace trolleybuses on the following routes:

• No. 3TR – Zaliznychnyi Masyv – Sports Palace;

• No. 4TR – Svobody Avenue – ″Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv″ metro station;

• No. 6TR – Minsk Masyv – Independence Square;

• No. 8TR – Smilianska Street – ″Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv″ metro station;

• No. 11TR – National Museum of the Architecture and Life of Ukraine – Bahrynova Hora;

• No. 14TR – Botanical Garden – Central Railway Station;

• No. 17TR – Kosmonavtiv Square – ″Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv″ metro station;

• No. 23TR – Mriyi Street – ″Lukianivska″ metro station;

• No. 24TR – Pivnichna Street – Svobody Avenue;

• No. 26TR – Svobody Avenue – ″Nyvky″ metro station;

• No. 27TR – ″Pochaina″ metro station – ″Kyiv-Volynskyi″ railway station;

• No. 28TR – Svobody Avenue – ″Lukianivska″ metro station;

• No. 29TR – Darnytska Square – ″Kurenivka″ railway platform;

• No. 30TR – Myloslavska Street – Kadetskyi Hai Street;

• No. 31TR – Myloslavska Street – ″Lukianivska″ metro station;

• No. 32TR – Pivnichna Street – Soshenka Street;

• No. 33TR – Minsk Masyv – Southern Railway Station;

• No. 35TR – Svobody Avenue – Kadetskyi Hai Street;

• No. 36TR – Pivnichna Street – Chornobylska Street;

• No. 37TR – Myloslavska Street – ″Lisova″ metro station;

• No. 38TR – ″Vydubychi″ metro station – Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War;

• No. 40TR – Kadetskyi Hai Street – Sports Palace;

• No. 41TR – Toulouse Street – ″Sviatoshyn″ metro station;

• No. 42TR – Olzhycha Street – ″Lybidska″ metro station;

• No. 43TR – Kibtsentr – Darnytska Square;

• No. 44TR – Pivnichna Street – Stepan Bandera Avenue;

• No. 45TR – ″Exhibition Center″ metro station – ″Vasylkivska″ metro station;

• No. 47TR – Myloslavska Street – ″Minska″ metro station;

• No. 50KR – Myloslavska Street – Darnytska Square;

• No. 50TR – Myloslavska Street – ″Lybidska″ metro station.

Buses will replace trams on the following routes:

• No. 1T – Mykhailivska Borshchahivka – ″Starovokzalna″ station;

• No. 3T – ″Zhulia Vern″ station – ″Starovokzalna″ station;

• No. 12T – Pushcha-Vodytsia – Taras Shevchenko Square;

• No. 14T – Vidradnyi Avenue – Kontraktova Square;

• No. 16T – Kontraktova Square – ″Heroiv Dnipra″ metro station;

• No. 19T – Kontraktova Square – Taras Shevchenko Square;

• No. 22T – Voskresenskyi Avenue – ZZBK;

• No. 27T – Myloslavska Street – ″Pozniaky″ metro station;

• No. 28T – Myloslavska Street – ″Lisova″ metro station;

• No. 29T – ″Boryspilska″ metro station – ″Lisova″ metro station.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that duplicate buses would not be able to fully compensate for the volume of electric transport services. Their number will be determined based on the available buses and drivers, passenger flows, and the current situation in the city.

The schedules for the duplicate buses will be published shortly on the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise website.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the metro is currently operating normally. However, its further operation will depend on the situation in the energy system. Passengers will be promptly informed of any possible changes through the official resources of the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

Tram and trolleybus services will be restored after the situation in the energy system stabilizes - the Kyiv City State Administration summarized.

The electricity supply situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult; heating points are being set up in a number of districts, says the mayor