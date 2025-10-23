$41.760.01
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2088 views

Due to the threat of a Russian attack, train traffic in the Sumy direction is complicated, and there is no voltage in the contact network in certain sections. Two railway workers were injured and hospitalized.

Due to the threat of a Russian attack, the movement of a number of trains in the Sumy direction is complicated, there is no voltage in the contact network in certain areas, there are delays and changes in train routes in Sumy region, possible in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the Ministry of Development and Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Russia attacked rolling stock and railway infrastructure in Sumy region. Once again, the terrorist country deliberately strikes at Ukrainian logistics, trying in every possible way to disrupt internal communications.

- reported the Ministry of Development.

As stated, as a result of the shelling, "rolling stock and railway infrastructure were damaged, two employees were injured, railway workers received the necessary medical care." As specified by Ukrzaliznytsia, "two employees of the locomotive crew were hospitalized for examination."

Due to the threat of an air strike, the movement of a number of trains is complicated. In certain areas of Sumy region, there is no voltage in the contact network, and the movement of intercity and suburban trains is temporarily restricted. Train movement will be restored after the security situation improves.

- stated the Ministry of Development.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, train traffic has been suspended until the security situation improves:

  • No. 144 Rakhiv - Sumy and No. 787 Tereshchenska - Kyiv. The delay time will be announced additionally;
    • suburban train No. 6888 Sumy - Lebedynska is delayed for an indefinite period. Movement will be restored as soon as the situation allows.

      In the region, as reported, a combined movement is used: bus + train. Due to the lack of voltage, a number of suburban routes will run with delays, the ministry noted.

      According to Ukrzaliznytsia, changes have been made to the routes of suburban communication: train No. 6012 will run along the route Sumy - Trostianets-Smorodyne (instead of Vorozhba - Trostianets-Smorodyne).

      In Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, as indicated, due to increased danger and lack of voltage in certain areas, changes in routes and delays of approximately up to 1.5 hours are also possible in suburban routes. The schedule and delay schedule are available on the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsia.

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyEconomy
