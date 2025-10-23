Russia attacked a railway station in Sumy, two employees injured

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked a railway station in Sumy with UAVs. Two railway workers were injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, as reported by UNN.

According to the official, at about 3:00 a.m., the Russian army launched a UAV attack on the territory of the railway station in Sumy.

As a result of the hit, two people were injured – railway workers.

A 35-year-old man was hospitalized. A 28-year-old man received assistance on the spot. - the post says.

"The consequences of the attack are being clarified," Kryvosheienko added.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of a Coordination Center for Engineering Protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

