Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored

The passage of vehicles and goods at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has been fully restored, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

After the restoration of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova, the checkpoints are operating normally - the message says.

Moldova begins restoring power supply after massive outage

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

