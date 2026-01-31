Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
The State Customs Service announced the full resumption of vehicle and goods passage at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This happened after the restoration of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova.
The passage of vehicles and goods at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has been fully restored, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.
After the restoration of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova, the checkpoints are operating normally
Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.
President Zelensky reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Minister of Energy Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.