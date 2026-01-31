$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 8954 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 10825 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10527 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13288 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9442 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23883 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43017 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46828 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29103 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
10:00 AM • 13301 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46830 views
Moldova begins restoring power supply after massive outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Recean announced the stabilization of the country's energy system. Specialists have already restored the operation of key power lines and substations in most regions.

Moldova begins restoring power supply after massive outage

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced the stabilization of the country's energy system and the start of connecting consumers. According to the official, specialists have already managed to restore the operation of key power lines and substations in most regions that were left without electricity due to a systemic deficit. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the south of the country, energy workers have already restarted all 110 kV power lines and restored the operation of the corresponding substations and feeders. A similar situation is observed in the northern and northwestern regions of Moldova, where the 110 kV infrastructure has also been fully restored. In the country's capital, Chisinau, power supply to consumers has been partially restored, but work continues in an intensified mode.

At all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, border control is carried out as usual - SBGS31.01.26, 14:48 • 692 views

Despite the positive dynamics, the authorities urge citizens to consume resources responsibly to avoid overloading networks during peak hours. Residents are asked to use electrical appliances rationally and refrain from excessive consumption in the near future until the energy system reaches stable operating indicators.

Partial blackout in Moldova: Energy Minister assured that electricity supply will be restored in an hour, two at most31.01.26, 13:03 • 1160 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chisinau
Moldova