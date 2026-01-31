Moldova begins restoring power supply after massive outage

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced the stabilization of the country's energy system and the start of connecting consumers. According to the official, specialists have already managed to restore the operation of key power lines and substations in most regions that were left without electricity due to a systemic deficit. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the south of the country, energy workers have already restarted all 110 kV power lines and restored the operation of the corresponding substations and feeders. A similar situation is observed in the northern and northwestern regions of Moldova, where the 110 kV infrastructure has also been fully restored. In the country's capital, Chisinau, power supply to consumers has been partially restored, but work continues in an intensified mode.

Despite the positive dynamics, the authorities urge citizens to consume resources responsibly to avoid overloading networks during peak hours. Residents are asked to use electrical appliances rationally and refrain from excessive consumption in the near future until the energy system reaches stable operating indicators.

