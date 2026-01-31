At all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, border control is carried out as usual - SBGS

As of 2:00 PM, border control is being carried out as usual at all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, however, at some points, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended due to black ice. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

As of 2:00 PM, border control is being carried out as usual at all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova. However, since night, due to black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne and Tudora checkpoints, which are opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Starokozache. - the statement reads.

It is reported that industrial power supply is also absent at the mentioned Moldovan checkpoints, and the central database of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova has failed.

"All of them operate on additional power sources, which slows down clearance operations. Also, due to this, the Moldovan side does not allow trucks into the Reni checkpoint. Moldovan checkpoints bordering Ukrainian ones in Vinnytsia region also operate on additional power, and clearance is carried out as usual. Checkpoints on the border with Moldova in Chernivtsi region operate in normal mode," the State Border Guard Service added.

On the border of Ukraine with Moldova, the passage of transport was temporarily suspended due to a failure in the customs databases of the neighboring country.