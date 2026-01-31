$42.850.00
11:48 AM • 2268 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 6786 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 9424 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 8908 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11647 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 8408 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23502 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42637 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45934 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28985 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
At all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, border control is carried out as usual - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

At all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, border control is carried out as usual. However, due to black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended at some checkpoints.

At all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, border control is carried out as usual - SBGS

As of 2:00 PM, border control is being carried out as usual at all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova, however, at some points, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended due to black ice. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

As of 2:00 PM, border control is being carried out as usual at all Ukrainian checkpoints on the border with Moldova. However, since night, due to black ice, the processing of cargo vehicles has been suspended at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne and Tudora checkpoints, which are opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Starokozache.

- the statement reads.

It is reported that industrial power supply is also absent at the mentioned Moldovan checkpoints, and the central database of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova has failed.

"All of them operate on additional power sources, which slows down clearance operations. Also, due to this, the Moldovan side does not allow trucks into the Reni checkpoint. Moldovan checkpoints bordering Ukrainian ones in Vinnytsia region also operate on additional power, and clearance is carried out as usual. Checkpoints on the border with Moldova in Chernivtsi region operate in normal mode," the State Border Guard Service added.

Recall

On the border of Ukraine with Moldova, the passage of transport was temporarily suspended due to a failure in the customs databases of the neighboring country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

