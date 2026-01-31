Partial blackout in Moldova: Energy Minister assured that electricity supply will be restored in an hour, two at most

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Jughietu announced that electricity supply in the country will be restored within an hour, two at most. This was reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

He reported that due to the loss of some power transmission lines in Ukraine, the automatic protection system was triggered, which led to a partial power outage in the Republic of Moldova.

"The power protection system in Ukraine worked, and since we are a single power unit with Ukraine, we immediately felt the impact of these malfunctions, these interruptions. Now Mod Electric teams are working to eliminate the malfunctions and restore power supply in those areas of the Republic of Moldova that were left without electricity," Jughietu said.

He added that the teams are working, and the situation is expected to be resolved "within an hour, two hours at most."

"This led to a decrease in frequency in the national energy system of Moldova to 48 Hz, which provoked the activation of the automatic protection system of electrical networks and a partial blackout in the country," Jughietu said.

The minister emphasized that Moldova is cooperating with the operator in Ukraine and the operator in Romania to restore energy supply as soon as possible.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

