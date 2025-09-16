Top 10 increases and decreases in expenditures in the state budget-2026: analysis

Expenditures for the National Academy of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine have significantly increased in the 2026 budget. At the same time, expenditures for the State Property Fund, the State Space Agency, and others have been reduced, writes UNN with reference to the analysis of People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

The top 10 agencies for which expenditures will be increased are as follows:

• National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (+332.0%)

• Ministry of Energy of Ukraine (+194.6%)

• Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (+120.2%)

• Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine (+51.5%)

• Office of the Military Ombudsman (+48.9%)

• Ministry of Finance of Ukraine (+48.6%)

• Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine (+41.9%)

• Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (+30.4%)

• State Bureau of Investigation (+23.1%)

• NEURC (+22.1%)

In addition, the largest reduction in expenditures will affect the following structures:

• State Property Fund of Ukraine (−63.1%)

• ARMA (−35.0%)

• State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine (−21.9%)

• State Space Agency of Ukraine (−11.7%)

• State Special Communications Administration (−10.2%)

• Accounting Chamber (−1.6%)

• Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (−1.3%)

• National Security and Defense Council (−0.3%)

• Ministry of Internal Affairs (−0.1%)

• Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (−0.0%)

I note that the analysis was carried out on the total expenditures of the general and special funds of the state budget, and the increase in absolute amounts does not indicate the inclusion of additional funds from the general fund - Zheleznyak noted.

Also, according to him, the factors that influenced both the increase and decrease in the total volume of expenditures of each individual agency require separate analysis.

Addition

The government registered the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" in the Verkhovna Rada. Currently, the text of the draft law is not available on the parliament's website. It is noted that it has been submitted for consideration by the leadership.