Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM

Exclusive
05:51 PM
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
12:03 PM
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - PoliticoMarch 1, 08:21 AM
"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is nextMarch 1, 08:49 AM
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM
Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

On March 2, in some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect from 8:00 AM until the end of the day. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM

In a number of regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 a.m., UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 2, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy26.02.26, 21:13

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine