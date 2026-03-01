Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 AM

In a number of regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 a.m., UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 2, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy