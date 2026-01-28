$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
TikTok settles AI addiction lawsuit ahead of landmark California trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

TikTok has reached an out-of-court settlement with a 19-year-old Californian who accused the platform of intentionally fostering addiction and harming mental health. The terms of the agreement are confidential, but this is the second settlement in the case.

TikTok settles AI addiction lawsuit ahead of landmark California trial

TikTok has reached an out-of-court settlement in a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old Californian woman who accused the platform of intentionally fostering addiction and harming mental health. The settlement occurred on the very day jury selection was set to begin for a trial against other tech giants – Meta and YouTube. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The plaintiff, identified as KGM, stated that her use of social media since the age of 10 led to severe depression and disorders due to the apps' "manipulative design."

TikTok US will collect precise user location data26.01.26, 15:56 • 3642 views

The terms of the agreement with TikTok remain confidential, but this is the second major settlement in this case after a similar move by Snap Inc. last week. Currently, TikTok remains a defendant in other similar cases, which are consolidated into a large multi-district litigation.

Meta and YouTube prepare for defense

Despite TikTok's withdrawal from the active phase of this process, the court in Los Angeles continues to hear cases against Meta and Alphabet (owner of YouTube). This is the first time in US history that the issue of algorithmic addiction will be considered by a jury. Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify in person during the six-week trial.

France's ban on social media for teenagers under 15 supported by lawmakers: what's next27.01.26, 16:49 • 2402 views

Meta and Google deny the accusations, claiming they have implemented dozens of tools for teen safety. However, the plaintiffs insist that features like the "infinite scroll" and notifications were deliberately designed to exploit the vulnerable psyche of minors to maximize advertising revenue. The outcome of this "showcase" trial could determine the fate of more than 3,000 similar lawsuits across the US.

TikTok remains in the US: 200 million users under investor control after deal completion23.01.26, 07:13 • 4823 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Alphabet Inc.
Mark Zuckerberg
TikTok
Reuters
California
United States
Los Angeles
YouTube
Google