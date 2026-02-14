Three children died in a fire in a private house in Dnipropetrovsk region

Three small children died in a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyka Dolyna, Kryvyi Rih district.

While extinguishing a fire in a private house, rescuers found the bodies of three toddlers:

a girl (born in 2022);

two boys (born in 2021 and 2024).

The fire was extinguished, the causes of the ignition are being established.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of a UAV strike, a one-story residential building was damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.

Later, rescuers found the body of a deceased woman born in 1950 under the rubble of the destroyed private house.