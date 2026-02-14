Three children died in a fire in a private house in Dnipropetrovsk region

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
05:06 PM • 4170 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 8910 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 10714 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 12943 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 14701 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 13363 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14282 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14375 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13836 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 26192 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
84%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 14043 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks narrowed the range of issues on the path to a settlement, but the most difficult ones remain - RubioFebruary 14, 09:03 AM • 5338 views
Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference - speech and meeting with Rubio plannedFebruary 14, 09:25 AM • 5210 views
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJFebruary 14, 10:59 AM • 8530 views
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideo01:12 PM • 8202 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 72070 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 109982 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 66681 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 84464 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 125191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 14064 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 14157 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 17511 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 40427 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 39472 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Shahed-136

Three children died in a fire in a private house in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Three young children died in a fire in a private house in Dnipropetrovsk region. The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyka Dolyna, Kryvyi Rih district.

Three children died in a fire in a private house in Dnipropetrovsk region

Three small children died in a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyka Dolyna, Kryvyi Rih district.

While extinguishing a fire in a private house, rescuers found the bodies of three toddlers:

  • a girl (born in 2022);
    • two boys (born in 2021 and 2024).

      The fire was extinguished, the causes of the ignition are being established.

      Recall

      On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of a UAV strike, a one-story residential building was damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.

      Later, rescuers found the body of a deceased woman born in 1950 under the rubble of the destroyed private house.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEvents
      Real estate
      Village
      Air raid alert
      War in Ukraine
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Odesa