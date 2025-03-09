"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U.S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump privately indicated that the signed agreement between Washington and Kyiv on mineral extraction will be insufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing. Moreover, Trump wants elections in Ukraine, as well as the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by NBC News citing sources, as conveyed by UNN.
While American and Ukrainian officials prepare for a meeting in Saudi Arabia this week, President Donald Trump privately made it clear to his aides that the signed agreement between Washington and Kyiv on mineral extraction will be insufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing with the war-torn country.
It is emphasized that Trump wants the agreement to be signed, but also wants to see changes in President Volodymyr Zelensky's attitude towards peace negotiations, particularly a willingness to make concessions, such as ceding occupied territories to Russia.
Trump also wants Zelensky to take certain steps towards elections in Ukraine and possibly resign from his position as the leader of his country.
Recall
The New York Times reported on the suspension of the transfer of U.S. intelligence data to Ukraine regarding warnings about enemy strikes. The pause also affected information on targeting with HIMARS systems.
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated the readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the U.S. suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.
Swedish Prime Minister stated that not only the U.S. provides Ukraine with important intelligence, but also other countries. This came after the U.S. suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
The United Kingdom will not cease to provide intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of sharing by the U.S. The data will include satellite intelligence and analytics for the possibility of strikes.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Advisor Mike Waltz will meet with the Ukrainian delegation next week, on March 11.