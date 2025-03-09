"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18296 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170731 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107502 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 343918 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173863 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145092 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87203 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11929 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24741 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12535 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21641 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18296 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110160 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170731 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160620 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21668 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24770 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38829 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47423 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135978 views
"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61676 views

Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U.S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.

"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media

U.S. President Donald Trump privately indicated that the signed agreement between Washington and Kyiv on mineral extraction will be insufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing. Moreover, Trump wants elections in Ukraine, as well as the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by NBC News citing sources, as conveyed by UNN.

While American and Ukrainian officials prepare for a meeting in Saudi Arabia this week, President Donald Trump privately made it clear to his aides that the signed agreement between Washington and Kyiv on mineral extraction will be insufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing with the war-torn country.

- the publication reports citing sources.

It is emphasized that Trump wants the agreement to be signed, but also wants to see changes in President Volodymyr Zelensky's attitude towards peace negotiations, particularly a willingness to make concessions, such as ceding occupied territories to Russia.

Trump also wants Zelensky to take certain steps towards elections in Ukraine and possibly resign from his position as the leader of his country.

- said the source.

The New York Times reported on the suspension of the transfer of U.S. intelligence data to Ukraine regarding warnings about enemy strikes. The pause also affected information on targeting with HIMARS systems.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated the readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the U.S. suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.

Swedish Prime Minister stated that not only the U.S. provides Ukraine with important intelligence, but also other countries. This came after the U.S. suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will not cease to provide intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of sharing by the U.S. The data will include satellite intelligence and analytics for the possibility of strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Advisor Mike Waltz will meet with the Ukrainian delegation next week, on March 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
The New York Times
Donald Trump
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
