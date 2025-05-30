"This is in the interests of Russia": Czech Foreign Minister responds to Kellogg, who allowed the cessation of NATO expansion
Kyiv • UNN
Jan Lipavský stated that in regions where Russia borders NATO countries, there is no war, unlike other regions where conflicts are taking place. Kellogg previously said that Russia's concern about NATO expansion is understandable.
The expanded presence of the North Atlantic Alliance forces should be in the interests of Russia's security. After all, there is no war in the regions where Russia borders NATO countries. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, reports UNN.
NATO expansion is in Russia's security interests. There is no war where Russia borders NATO countries. And in other regions, there is a war.
Earlier, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg told ABC News that Russia's concern about NATO expansion is justified. He said that Moscow is demanding guarantees from Western leaders regarding the non-expansion of NATO to the east - as one of the conditions for ending the war.
Let us remind you
US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg also stated that security advisors from the US, France, Germany and Great Britain will attend the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which are scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul.