This is an important day at the White House - Trump on today's meeting in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

Donald Trump called today a "great" day at the White House due to an unprecedented number of European leaders. He expressed honor for America and anticipation of the meeting's results.

This is an important day at the White House - Trump on today's meeting in Washington

US President Donald Trump described today at the White House as "great," noting the unprecedented presence of European leaders. He wrote about this on his social media, UNN reports.

An important day at the White House. Never before have so many European leaders been here at once. A great honor for America!!! Let's see what the results will be

- the message says.

Recall

The night before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane headed to the United States.

US President Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

He also reposted on social media a message stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia so as not to lose even more.

Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to cede territory or trade land.

At the same time, European leaders condemned proposals to transfer Ukrainian territories to Russia for peace. They emphasized Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms of peace.

Olga Rozgon

