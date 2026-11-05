"These are not the kind of jokes": Zelenskyy responded to Musk's statements about Russian soldiers' casualties

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Elon Musk’s attitude toward Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said that he does not understand the American billionaire’s jokes about the deaths of Russian soldiers. He reported this during an interview with ZDF, UNN reports.

Details

The endless massacre of Ukrainians and Russians must stop. We must also express our sympathy for the poor Russian conscripts. These children have no choice but to fight and die as a result of drone strikes - Elon Musk wrote in a post on the X platform the day before.

During the interview, in response to the journalist’s question as to whether Musk is being serious when he jokes, Zelenskyy said that he does not understand such "jokes."

For me, what he says about Starlink is serious. We are grateful that he provided us with communications. It helped us greatly from the very beginning of the war. But we must be frank: of course, we do not like his attitude toward this war. When he says that Russia is losing its soldiers-aggressors who are on foreign territory rather than their own—thank God they are losing them there. Otherwise, Russia could have occupied us from the very beginning and then moved on to Europe. So I do not know whether he is serious or not when he jokes. But these are not the kind of jokes that I can understand. Although I understand humor very well - the President of Ukraine noted.

Let us recall

Zelenskyy said that he does not know whether Musk supports Ukraine’s victory. The last time they spoke was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.