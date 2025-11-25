There is optimism about the next step in US-Russia talks - Sky News

Photo: AP

Talks between the US and Russia on the US peace plan are still ongoing, but there is optimism about the next step in the negotiations. This is reported by Sky News with reference to an American official, according to UNN.

Details

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and a US delegation are currently negotiating with the Russians - the official said.

He noted that "there is optimism about the next step."

Recall

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

After the meeting with the US in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions on territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement.