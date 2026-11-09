There are buses, but no drivers — Klitschko responded to Zelenskyy's directive on free public transport in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to the instruction by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the introduction of free travel in Kyiv, noting that the city has additional buses but no drivers, and asking the President whether the police would “round them up” for the capital. Klitschko wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the central authorities’ new idea for improvements for Kyiv. I mean “free” travel. The President instructed the Prime Minister to present a program for such travel (which means, presumably, to find the money for it as well?), and to find a reserve of buses. I’ll start with the reserve. Kyiv has buses that can be added. There are no drivers. Maybe, just like electricians, the police will round them up?.. Today (when electric transport is not operating), the number of routes in the capital was increased to 129. They are served by 418 buses, operated by 685 drivers. In addition, another 114 routes are served by private carriers. 680 minibuses,” Klitschko wrote.

He stated that currently the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans” has the capacity to additionally increase the number of buses by another 25 vehicles (technically operational and ready to be put into service). According to Klitschko, this would require the additional involvement of at least 50 Category D drivers. In addition to having to complete route-based training, the enterprise cannot reserve new drivers because of the established quota.

"I would also note that fully replacing the metro’s passenger-carrying capacity would require up to 1,020 buses. But it is obvious that surface transport cannot ensure the regularity of metro service, since it travels on the street and road network amid traffic alongside private vehicles. And as for the funds for ‘free’ travel: perhaps, before the government finds money for a new idea, it should first repay Kyiv the subsidy arrears accumulated over 11 years for the free transportation of eligible passengers? This already amounts to more than UAH 8 billion. Every year, the capital’s public transport, funded by the city budget, carries more than 1 million passengers whose benefits are ‘provided’ by the state,” Klitschko added.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyy, together with all necessary agencies, to prepare backup transport routes in Kyiv and additional transport.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi to present a program for free travel on urban surface public transport and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses for Kyiv.