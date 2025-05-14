$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20118 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33311 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59967 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54134 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63176 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145858 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60503 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161489 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88791 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

The US does not support Zelensky's invitation to the NATO summit in the Netherlands - ANSA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The United States opposed inviting Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24. Only four partner countries from Asia submitted applications to participate.

The US does not support Zelensky's invitation to the NATO summit in the Netherlands - ANSA

Applications to participate in the NATO summit in The Hague have been submitted to several countries, and the event itself will probably be different from what happened in previous years. This is reported by ANSA, reports UNN.

Details

The US is against inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, diplomatic sources from the Allied countries told ANSA.

Almost all allies have expressed concern to Washington about this choice

- the source notes. 

The relevant topic may appear at the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya, which opens tonight, writes ANSA.

In the context of the upcoming NATO summit and its organization, the following is known as of now:

  • so far, applications for participation have been submitted only to four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
    • The organization of the summit in The Hague will indeed be among the items on the agenda, although no decisions are expected, as the meeting (NATO meeting in Turkey) is being held in an informal format.

      A very busy agenda is currently expected for the leaders' summit, unlike what happened in previous years, to avoid possible friction with Donald Trump.

      - reports ANSA.

      Let us remind you

      During the NATO summit in The Hague, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 km from The Hague, and shipping will be restricted.

      US Secretary of State Rubio to attend NATO meeting in Turkey on Ukraine and Russia11.05.25, 18:24 • 6156 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

