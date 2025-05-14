The US does not support Zelensky's invitation to the NATO summit in the Netherlands - ANSA

Applications to participate in the NATO summit in The Hague have been submitted to several countries, and the event itself will probably be different from what happened in previous years. This is reported by ANSA, reports UNN.

Details

The US is against inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, diplomatic sources from the Allied countries told ANSA.

Almost all allies have expressed concern to Washington about this choice - the source notes.

The relevant topic may appear at the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya, which opens tonight, writes ANSA.

In the context of the upcoming NATO summit and its organization, the following is known as of now:

so far, applications for participation have been submitted only to four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The organization of the summit in The Hague will indeed be among the items on the agenda, although no decisions are expected, as the meeting (NATO meeting in Turkey) is being held in an informal format.

A very busy agenda is currently expected for the leaders' summit, unlike what happened in previous years, to avoid possible friction with Donald Trump. - reports ANSA.

Let us remind you

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 km from The Hague, and shipping will be restricted.

