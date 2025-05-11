US Secretary of State Rubio to attend NATO meeting in Turkey on Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend an informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries, which will be held in Turkey. The main topic of discussion will be the cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, we are talking about an informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries in Turkey on May 14-16. Rubio's visit is mentioned in the State Department's statement.

Ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague in June this year, the Secretary of State will promote President Trump's program aimed at ensuring that our allies make a fair contribution to strengthening and increasing NATO's effectiveness. - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of the five countries called for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine for at least 30 days. In case of refusal by the Russian Federation, sanctions will be applied to the banking and energy sectors.