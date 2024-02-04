The US announces further strikes on Houthi targets in the Middle East

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102127 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128902 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129995 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177850 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244374 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101724 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86427 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83033 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95354 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35985 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240923 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4494 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103874 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120178 views
The US announces further strikes on Houthi targets in the Middle East

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32834 views

The United States announces new strikes on Houthi targets in the Middle East in response to attacks on U.S. troops.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that strikes against "Iranian-backed" Houthi groups in the Middle East continue. He said this in an interview with CBS News , UNN reports. 

What happened on Friday was the beginning, not the end, of our response, and that more steps will be taken, some visible, some perhaps invisible, all in an effort to send a very clear message that when American forces are attacked, when Americans are killed, we will respond, and we will respond decisively. I wouldn't call it an overt military campaign. We have a concept of how we intend to respond

- said Sullivan.

He also emphasized that Iran is behind the militia groups and has influence on them.

In late January, a drone strike on a U.S. base on the border of Jordan and Syria killed three U.S. Army soldiers.

On the night of February 3, the United Kingdom carried out the third joint series of strikes with the United States on Yemen, involving more than 20 fighter jets.

According to DW, on February 5, the UN Security Council will meet in New York for an emergency meeting at Russia's request in connection with US air strikes on Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

