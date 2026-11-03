The United States carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz

Illustrative photo

The U.S. military carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack was in response to the shelling of a U.S. aircraft by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). BBC reports this, citing U.S. officials who confirmed information from CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported several explosions on the island. At the same time, U.S. officials emphasized that the strikes were limited in nature.

The BBC approached the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East, for comment. There is currently no information about the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The attack took place on the eve of the U.S. elections

The strikes on Iran took place on the eve of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 3. President Donald Trump is facing declining approval ratings and pressure within the Republican Party over the protracted war.

Earlier, Trump told reporters that he was in no hurry to intensify military strikes against Iran.

Either way, we will do something, but there is no need to hurry. We have financially paralyzed them. They have no money, no gasoline, and their people are beginning to get very tired of it — he told Axios.

At the same time, when reporters asked whether the United States planned to resume large-scale attacks on Iran after the elections, the U.S. president answered in the negative.

Trump suggests a swift deal with Iran amid oil prices falling by nearly $10