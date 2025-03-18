The UN is sounding the alarm after new large-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
Kyiv • UNN
The UN is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock and called for the release of hostages.
Muhannad Hadi, the UN humanitarian coordinator, called on Israel to immediately restore the ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the residents of the enclave have suffered "incredibly." UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "shocked" by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel and DPA.
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the West Bank and Gaza Strip is calling for an immediate resumption of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid renewed Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.
Waves of airstrikes have occurred throughout the Gaza Strip since early morning... This is unreasonable, it is necessary to immediately restore the ceasefire
In his statement, Guterres also calls for the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas.
The Red Cross also raised the alarm, saying that approximately 2 million Gazans are again "in mortal danger" due to the new violence.
Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says her "heart is broken, crushed and disappointed" by the resumption of fighting in Gaza.
In an Instagram story posted by Jewish media, she says she will continue to fight for the remaining hostages.
Context
More than 300 people have died as a result of Israel's heavy attacks on the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The Israeli government claims that the attacking actions are aimed at putting pressure on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages it is still holding. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the attacks on the lack of progress in negotiations to extend the ceasefire.
UNN reported that the Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately.
Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas facilities. According to Gaza medical services, it was previously known that the death toll exceeded 230, but later the figures on casualties were updated.
As a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, five Hamas leaders and officials were killed, including Issam al-Daalis, head of the Hamas government action committee, Al-Arabiya reports.
Addition
The Russian Federation warned of a "spiral of escalation" in Gaza after Israel renewed its airstrikes on Gaza.
Hamas is issuing an official statement rejecting Israeli claims that it was preparing to attack Israel before the resumption of the war at night.
The accusations made by the occupier regarding the preparation of the resistance to attack are only an excuse to justify his return to the war and the escalation of bloody aggression