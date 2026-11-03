The tanker previously attacked by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Black Sea was blown up again in the Strait of Hormuz
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian shadow fleet tanker LOUISE 1 was blown up by magnetic mines off Oman. All 27 crew members were unharmed.
The Russian shadow fleet oil tanker LOUISE 1, which was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea in July 2026, came under a new attack in the Strait of Hormuz. This time, magnetic mines were attached to the vessel, and the explosions caused a fire, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.
Details
The incident occurred on October 30, 46 km northeast of the Omani city of Khasab. According to Reuters sources, a small boat approached the tanker, after which two magnetic mines were attached to the vessel’s port side.
The explosions caused a fire in the engine room. The tanker temporarily lost power but later continued on its route. All 27 crew members, who were Indian nationals, remained unharmed. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
What is known about the LOUISE 1 tanker
According to The Insider, citing OSINT analysts, the vessel was carrying about 1 million barrels of Saudi oil at the time of the attack.
LOUISE 1 sails under the Panamanian flag and is on Ukraine’s sanctions list for transporting Russian oil.
In July 2026, LOUISE 1 and Banda were attacked by naval drones in the Black Sea. The SBU later released a video of the operation, stating that both tankers were used to transport Russian oil in circumvention of Western restrictions.
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