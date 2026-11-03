The tanker previously attacked by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Black Sea was blown up again in the Strait of Hormuz

The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka